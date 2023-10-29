SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $2,974,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $3,130,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $20,101,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 819,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,238. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

