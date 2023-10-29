Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) Shares Up 13%

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC:SNBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 54,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Sentient Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Sentient Brands Company Profile

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc, a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing facial oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, and revitalizing eye cream under the Oeuvre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners.

