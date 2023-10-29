SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in October

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 948,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,805.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGHHF opened at C$13.98 on Friday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.98 and a 52-week high of C$15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.34.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

