Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.6 days.

Shawcor stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

