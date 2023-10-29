Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.44.

NYSE:SHW opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

