SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFSW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,764. SHF has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

