Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,043.0 days.

Shimadzu Stock Performance

Shares of Shimadzu stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. Shimadzu has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products.

