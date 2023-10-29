Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,043.0 days.
Shimadzu Stock Performance
Shares of Shimadzu stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. Shimadzu has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $33.50.
About Shimadzu
