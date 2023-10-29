SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHAOF opened at C$93.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.74. SHIMAMURA has a 1-year low of C$93.74 and a 1-year high of C$93.74.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
