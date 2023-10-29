Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.20. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.13.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
