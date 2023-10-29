Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Update

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,258,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 1,628,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SFGIF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

