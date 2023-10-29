Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Short Interest Update

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,258,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 1,628,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance
Shares of SFGIF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.