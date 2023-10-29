Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.56.

SWAV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The stock had a trading volume of 456,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,100 shares of company stock worth $9,787,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

