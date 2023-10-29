Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SHBI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 37,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,329. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $337.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 580,499 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,980,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 458,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

