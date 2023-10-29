Short Interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expands By 16.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.82. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,682,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,228. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

