Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Grows By 44.5%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the September 30th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of AMKYF stock remained flat at $59.43 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

