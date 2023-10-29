Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Grows By 8.7%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $80.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Agilysys by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

