Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Declines By 12.0%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.69 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

