Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Drops By 33.2%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 167,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLT. Northland Securities cut Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

