Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Declines By 16.9%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,569.0 days.

ALMFF remained flat at $25.45 during trading on Friday. Altium has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

