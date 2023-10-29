Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Declines By 11.7%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $533.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 862,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 76,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

