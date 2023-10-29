Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Drops By 11.1%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

APEI opened at $4.15 on Friday. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

