Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Expands By 8.8%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AREC

Institutional Trading of American Resources

American Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.35.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.