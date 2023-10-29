Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Grows By 10.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

