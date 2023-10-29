Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Drops By 27.5%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Astellas Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 382,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,082. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

