Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Drops By 27.5%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Astellas Pharma Stock Performance
Astellas Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 382,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,082. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.
Featured Articles
