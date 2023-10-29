Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Rises By 8.9%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Astra Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astra Space by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Astra Space by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Astra Space by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Astra Space by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space Stock Down 1.3 %

ASTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 215,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,705. Astra Space has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astra Space will post -7.65 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.