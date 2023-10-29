Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Increases By 43.7%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,451,200 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the September 30th total of 8,663,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
BMDPF remained flat at $2.65 during trading on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
