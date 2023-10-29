Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Decreases By 16.0%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 432,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

