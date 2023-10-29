Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Expands By 9.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of BELFA stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $617.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $69.21.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
