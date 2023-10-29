Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Expands By 9.2%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFA stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $617.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.78 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

