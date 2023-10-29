Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expands By 11.5%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $238.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

