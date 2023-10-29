Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Rises By 11.6%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on DHX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

