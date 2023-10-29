Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Rises By 11.6%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 194,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on DHX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group
DHI Group Price Performance
DHX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.56.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
About DHI Group
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DHI Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.