Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Increases By 45.0%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of EDN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,584. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.65 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

