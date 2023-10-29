Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Grows By 40.9%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

