Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Grows By 40.9%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETTYF
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essity AB (publ)
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.