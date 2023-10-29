Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 43.6%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 1,093,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.9 days.
Fanuc Stock Performance
FANUF stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.34.
About Fanuc
