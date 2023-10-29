Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 43.6%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,569,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 1,093,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.9 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

FANUF stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. Fanuc has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.34.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, robocop, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division provides products that enable factory automation, such as CNCs, which control machine tools with numerical information, servos and laser oscillators.

