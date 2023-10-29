Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Increases By 41.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 58.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FFIE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by $0.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

