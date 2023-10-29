Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Rises By 42.0%

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1,259.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FET traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,504. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

