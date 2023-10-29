Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Drops By 12.2%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFTF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

