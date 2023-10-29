Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Drops By 12.2%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
GNFTF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.
About Genfit
