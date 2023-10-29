Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases By 43.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 475,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

