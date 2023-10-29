Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Increases By 43.5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 475,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
