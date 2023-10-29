Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Rises By 11.3%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $9.87 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $318,238. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

