Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Grows By 39.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 95,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 61,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 22,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.