Short Interest in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Drops By 14.5%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.
NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $949.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.10.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
