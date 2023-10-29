Short Interest in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Drops By 14.5%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Olaplex by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Olaplex by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 107,666 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $949.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.