Short Interest in Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Rises By 45.4%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Palfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Palfinger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLFRF

Palfinger Stock Performance

Palfinger Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS PLFRF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Palfinger has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $33.03.

(Get Free Report)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.