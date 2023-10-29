Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Increases By 39.8%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

PRRWF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

