Short Interest in PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Decreases By 23.5%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PARK24 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKCOY remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036. PARK24 has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

