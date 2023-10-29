Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Drops By 15.9%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 62,348 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE PRM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,242,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

