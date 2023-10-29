Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Rises By 27.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDRDF. Morgan Stanley lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$220.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDRDF

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 2.1 %

About Pernod Ricard

Shares of PDRDF traded down C$3.65 on Friday, reaching C$170.65. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$207.82. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of C$164.03 and a 12-month high of C$238.75.

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.