Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Rises By 27.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDRDF. Morgan Stanley lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$220.00.
Get Our Latest Report on PDRDF
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 2.1 %
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.