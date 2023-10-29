Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Rises By 45.0%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Probe Gold Trading Up 0.9%

PROBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 109,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Probe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

