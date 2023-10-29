Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Drops By 16.0%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,031.0 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QNTQF stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.