Short Interest in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Declines By 15.0%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

