Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Drops By 15.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 401.1 days.
Roche Price Performance
Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $264.10 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $261.48 and a 12-month high of $349.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.03.
About Roche
