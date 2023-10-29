Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Drops By 15.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,427,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 401.1 days.

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $264.10 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $261.48 and a 12-month high of $349.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.03.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

