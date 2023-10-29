Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Expands By 25.0%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.