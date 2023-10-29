Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Increases By 28.1%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,335.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $203.56 on Friday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $157.50 and a twelve month high of $244.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

